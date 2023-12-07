×
Square Enix Unveils Vision of Mana Game for 2024 Release

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
New game in Mana/Seiken Densetsu RPG series

Square Enix unveiled a new game in its Mana/Seiken Densetsu role-playing game series titled Visions of Mana (Seiken Densetsu Visions of Mana). The game will ship in 2024. Square Enix did not reveal release platforms for the game.

English trailer:

Japanese trailer:

Square Enix announced in 2021 that it is developing a new game in the series for consoles.

The game series celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2021, and as part of the celebrations Warner Bros. Japan produced Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal (Seiken Densetsu Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal in Japanese), an anime adaptation of the Legend of Mana game. The television anime premiered in October 2022.

Source: Square Enix's English YouTube channel, Square Enix's Japanese YouTube channel

