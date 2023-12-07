The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Ending Theme Song

The staff for the television anime of Sawayoshi Azuma 's The Foolish Angel Dances with the Devil ( Oroka na Tenshi wa Akuma to Odoru ) manga revealed a second promotional video for the series on Thursday. The video previews Kaori Ishihara 's ending theme song "Gift."

The anime stars:

© 2023 アズマサワヨシ/KADOKAWA/かな天製作委員会

The anime will premiere on January 8 on theandchannels at 25:30 JST (effectively January 9 at 1:30 a.m., or January 8 at 11:30 a.m. EST). The anime will also air onandchannels, and will stream on thestreaming service.will stream the series as it airs.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Masatora Akutsu, a demon on a recruitment mission in a human high school, is drafting allies for Hell against the heavenly angels. But when seated beside the captivating Lily Amane, he's in for a devilishly hilarious celestial surprise!

The group "Taiyō to Odore Tsukiyo ni Utae" will perform the opening theme song "Otowa." Kaori Ishihara will perform the ending theme song "Gift."

Itsuro Kawasaki ( Cardfight!! Vanguard G NEXT , The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting ) is in charge of series scripts and is directing the anime at Children's Playground Entertainment (in collaboration with GAINA ). Yūko Yahiro ( Diabolik Lovers , Kaguya-sama: Love is War ) is designing the characters, Takurō Iga ( Oshi no Ko , Fuuka ) is composing the music, and ANLA is in charge of music production.

Azuma launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine in June 2016. Kadokawa will publish the manga's 17th compiled book volume on December 27. The first volume of a spinoff manga shipped on October 26.

