The World's Fastest Level Up Light Novels Get English Audiobooks

Pierce Cravens narrates audiobooks with 1st volume debuting on January 18

Image courtesy of Seven Seas Entertainment

announced on Wednesday that it will release an English audiobook version of's) light novel series, beginning with the first volume on January 18. Pierce Cravens () will narrate the audiobooks.

Seven Seas Entertainment describes the books:

Get ready for dungeon diving done quick in this modern adventure where Earth feels like an RPG! Years have passed since dungeons sprung up around the world. When adventurer Amane Rin awakens to a unique skill called “Dungeon Teleporting,” the rules can't touch him anymore. This is the tale of how he races to become the world's strongest (and fastest-progressing) adventurer!

Yamata launched the serialization of the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2020. Kadokawa 's Sneaker Bunko label published the first print volume of the story in March 2021, with illustrations by fame . Kadokawa published the third novel volume in December 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the novel series, and released the third volume on May 23.

Atsushi Suzumi launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in June 2021. Kadokawa released the manga's fourth volume on August 25. Seven Seas licensed the manga, and released the first volume on September 26.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.