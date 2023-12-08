Monthly Bushiroad Magazine Ends Publication

© Bushiroad

The official website formagazine announced on Friday that the magazine is ending publication after the May 2024 issue, which is scheduled for release on April 8, 2024.

The following manga will transfer to Bushiroad Works' Comic Growl (formerly Comic Bushiroad Web) manga website: Cardfight!! Vanguard Youthquake , Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress D2 , and Long Rider Stories! Other series currently serialized in Monthly Bushiroad are scheduled to conclude with the final issue.

Comic Bushiroad Web will rebrand to Comic Growl on December 21.

Bushiroad established Bushiroad Works on July 3. Bushiroad Works is in charge of publishing magazines and books, planning and operating comic websites, and creating new intellectual property (IP).

