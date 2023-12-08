News
Singer Vicke Blanka Goes on 1st N. American Tour
posted on by Alex Mateo
Tour goes to 10 locations from January 31-February 20
avex entertainment announced on Friday that singer and songwriter Vicke Blanka (Vickeblanka, real name Junya Yamaike) is going on his first North American Tour titled "Vicke Blanka North American Tour 2024." Tickets are now on sale.
Vicke Blanka will perform on the following 10 dates:
- January 31: Vancouver - Vogue Theater
- February 2: Denver - Gothic Theater
- February 5: San Francisco - Great American Music Hall
- February 6: Los Angeles - The Belasco
- February 8: Dallas - The Studio at the Factory
- February 9: Houston – Scout Bar
- February 13: Chicago - Park West
- February 15: Toronto – Annabel's
- February 18: Montreal - Rialto Theater
- February 20: New York City - Palladium Times Square
Vicke Blanka has performed theme songs for Black Clover, Fruits Basket, Double Decker! Doug & Kirill, and Flavors of Youth.
Source: Press release