Toonami Airs Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 2 Anime on January 6

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS

'sprogramming block announced on Friday that it will air) Part 2 anime with an Englishon January 6 at 12:00 a.m. EST (effectively, January 7).also revealed on Friday that it will begin streaming the English, Spanish, Portuguese, and German dubs for the second part on January 7.at 12:00 p.m. EST in North America, Central America, South America, Europe. Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and Southeast Asia.

The anime's finale premiered on November 4 on the NHK General channel. Crunchyroll and Hulu streamed the anime. The finale is 85 minutes long.

Linked Horizon perform the theme song "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now).

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 are also streaming in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season . These episodes have their own opening and ending theme sequences. Linked Horizon perform the opening theme song "Saigo no Kyojin" (The Last Titan) and Ai Higuchi performs the ending theme song "Itterasshai" (Have a Safe Trip).

The first part aired as a one-hour special on March 3. Crunchyroll streamed the anime under the title Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 1 . The anime is also streaming on Hulu . Toonami aired the first part on September 9. SIM returned to perform a new theme song, "Under the Tree." (The Japanese title for Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 is Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen Zenpen , which indicates it as the first half, and the Japanese title for Part 4 is Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen Kōhen , which indicates it as the second half.)

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the anime with English subtitles. Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block began airing the anime in January 2021, and Funimation began streaming an English dub in the same month.