Crayon Shin-chan Franchise Reveals 31st Anime Film Crayon Shin-Chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki

Film about friendship between Shiro, "small dinosaur" opens in summer 2024

The staff of the Crayon Shin-chan franchise revealed the anime's 31st film on Saturday, titled Eiga Crayon Shin-chan : Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary). The film will open in Japan in summer 2024.

Image via Crayon Shin-chan franchise's Twitter account ©臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 2024

The film will follow the friendship between the Nobara family's pet dog Shiro and a "small dinosaur." Their connection helps the growth of Shinnosuke and the Kusakabe Defense Squad.

Shinobu Sasaki (director of many Duel Masters anime including Duel Masters (TV 2017) , Duel Masters! (TV 2018) , and Duel Masters!! (TV 2019) ) is directing the film. Moral, who writes scripts for the Crayon Shin-chan TV series, is writing the screenplay.

Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie , the Crayon Shin-chan franchise's first 3D CG anime film, opened on August 4. The film is the highest-earning anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise.

Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden , the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, opened in Japan in April 2022.