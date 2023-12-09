News
Crayon Shin-chan Franchise Reveals 31st Anime Film Crayon Shin-Chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff of the Crayon Shin-chan franchise revealed the anime's 31st film on Saturday, titled Eiga Crayon Shin-chan: Ora-tachi no Kyōryū Nikki (Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Our Dinosaur Diary). The film will open in Japan in summer 2024.
The film will follow the friendship between the Nobara family's pet dog Shiro and a "small dinosaur." Their connection helps the growth of Shinnosuke and the Kusakabe Defense Squad.
Shinobu Sasaki (director of many Duel Masters anime including Duel Masters (TV 2017), Duel Masters! (TV 2018), and Duel Masters!! (TV 2019)) is directing the film. Moral, who writes scripts for the Crayon Shin-chan TV series, is writing the screenplay.
Shin Jigen! Crayon Shin-chan The Movie, the Crayon Shin-chan franchise's first 3D CG anime film, opened on August 4. The film is the highest-earning anime film in the Crayon Shin-chan franchise.
Eiga Crayon Shin-chan Mononoke Ninja Chinpūden, the Crayon Shin-chan series' 30th film, opened in Japan in April 2022.
Sources: Crayon Shin-chan film franchise's website, Comic Natalie