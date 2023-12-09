×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 27-December 3

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Firefighter Daigo both earn 3.7% rating

The Gon, the Little Fox stop-motion film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, November 29 at 4:10 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 6.0% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yūgo Kobayashi's Fermat no Ryōri (Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga aired on TBS on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.2% rating.



Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV December 3 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
8.5
Detective Conan NTV December 2 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV December 3 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
Doraemon TV Asahi December 2 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
4.0
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End NTV December 1 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.7
Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange NTV December 2 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi December 2 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.5
One Piece Fuji TV December 3 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
3.2
Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure TV Asahi December 3 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E December 2 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
2.0

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 20-26
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives