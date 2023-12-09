Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 27-December 3

The Gon, the Little Fox stop-motion film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, November 29 at 4:10 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie 's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara 's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 6.0% rating.

This week's episode of the live-action series of Yūgo Kobayashi 's Fermat no Ryōri ( Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga aired on TBS on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.2% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)