News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, November 27-December 3
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The Gon, the Little Fox stop-motion film aired on NHK Educational on Wednesday, November 29 at 4:10 p.m., and it earned a 0.4% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Kiwa Irie's Yuria's Red String manga aired on TV Asahi on Thursday, November 30 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.1% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series adaptation of Hinako Ashihara's Sexy Tanaka-san manga aired on NTV on Sunday, December 3 at 10:30 p.m., and it earned a 6.0% rating.
This week's episode of the live-action series of Yūgo Kobayashi's Fermat no Ryōri (Cuisson dans le Fermat or Fermat's Cuisine) manga aired on TBS on Friday, December 1 at 10:00 p.m. and earned a 5.2% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|December 3 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|December 2 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|December 3 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|December 2 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End
|NTV
|December 1 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Firefighter Daigo: Rescuer in Orange
|NTV
|December 2 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|December 2 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|December 3 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Soaring Sky! Pretty Cure
|TV Asahi
|December 3 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|December 2 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)