Manga UP! to Add Square Enix Manga Previously Hosted on Crunchyroll

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global

Square Enix

'sservice confirmed with ANN on Friday that it is working on adding thetitles thatManga previously released on its service.

Manga UP! Global is already releasing Looseboy and Iori Furuya 's Talentless Nana manga, and the service will continue to release the latest chapters of the manga. Manga UP! Global also added Shinkoshoto , Huuka Kazabana , Liver Jam , and POPO 's The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest manga on Sunday. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing the manga in print.

In related news, Manga UP! Global added Etorouji Shiono 's Übel Blatt manga on Friday. Yen Press releases the manga in print.

Crunchyroll announced in November that its web and mobile application for its ' Crunchyroll Manga' digital manga distribution service will no longer be available after December 11.

The company launched the Crunchyroll Manga service in October 2013. The service was simultaneously publishing titles from Kodansha USA Publishing in over 170 countries. Crunchyroll removed 14 simulpub titles in February 2018 and removed 10 catalog titles in March 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing then removed a number of its manga titles from Crunchyroll on January 31. Kodansha had issued a statement to Crunchyroll , saying that its suspension of simulub updates was due to "changes" in its simulpub distribution program.

Kodansha Ltd. launched its K MANGA distribution service exclusively in the United States on May 10.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.