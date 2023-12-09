Pumpkin Night Manga Ends 2nd Part, Announces 3rd Part

Horror series launched in 2016

Image via Amazon Japan © Masaya Hokazono, Seima Taniguchi, Line Comics

Masaya Hokazono and Seima Taniguchi revealed in the 122nd chapter of their Pumpkin Night manga on Wednesday the second part of the manga had ended, with the story continuing in the third part.

The series briefly went on hiatus in 2021 in May before returning in July.

The manga's story begins when a girl named Akemi Nakatani is followed by someone named "Pumpkin Night" on social media, and receives a threatening private message right before being murdered while talking to a friend on the phone. Her friend, a boy named Kazuya Makino, is Pumpkin Night's next target. It turns out that Pumpkin Night's true identity is Naoko Kirino, a girl bullied from childhood who has escaped from a mental institution to take revenge on her bullies.

Hokazono and Taniguchi launched the manga in the LINE Manga app in 2016. LINE Digital Frontier published the manga's seventh compiled book volume in October 2022. Hokazono and Nao Kurebayashi launched the Naoko ~Pumpkin Night Gaiden~ manga prequel in LINE Manga in June 2020.

Hokazono serialized the Inugami manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet is publishing Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English.

Source: LINE Manga