Bang Brave Bang Bravern Original TV Anime Reveals January 11 Debut in New Videos
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for Cygames, Cygames Pictures, and Masami Obari's Yūki Bakuhatsu Bang Bravern (Bang Brave Bang Bravern) original television anime revealed on Sunday that the anime will debut on January 11. Cygames is also streaming a preview for the show's first episode and two commercials.
The anime centers on Lewis Smith and Isami Ao. Lewis is a pilot for the U.S. armed forces who pilots the armored humanoid weapon Titanostride. In the midst of battle, he meets Isami Ao, the ace pilot for Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force.
The anime stars:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Isami Ao
- Yōhei Azakami as Lewis Smith
- Saya Aizawa as Lulu
- Yume Miyamoto as Hibiki Rio
- Ai Kakuma as Miyu Katо̄
- Kaori Maeda as Honoko Suzumigi
- Yukiyo Fujii as Karen Aldrin
- Nanako Mori as Nina Kowalski
- Kenta Miyake as Hal King
- Tomoyuki Shimura as Thomas J. Prahmman
Obari (Gravion, Gravion Zwei, Angel Blade, Battle Arena Toshinden) is directing the original robot series at anime studio Cygames Pictures (Blade Runner: Black Out 2022, Princess Connect! Re:Dive). Keigo Koyanagi (The Rising of The Shield Hero) is handling the series composition. Kouichi Motomura (Yotsunoha) is designing the characters based on original designs by Kamokamen (Wasureenu Majo no Monogatari). MORUGA and Mizuki Sakura are mechanical designers. Kenji Teraoka is the production designer.
