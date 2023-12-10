Dungeon Travelers: To Heart 2 in Another World Game Gets English Release for Steam

Shiravune announced on Wednesday that AQUAPLUS ' Dungeon Travelers: To Heart 2 in Another World game will be released on the PC via Steam in English for the first time on February 15.

Image courtesy of Shiravune © Shiravune, AQUAPLUS

The PC edition will feature enhanced graphics and custom controls compared to the original release.

The Steam page for the game describes the story:

When I awoke, there was fantasy stuff everywhere⸺ What kind of adventure could be in store? And will there be any way home when it's all said and done?! It all started after class in the student council room. Takaaki and all his friends had been gathered to test some unquestionably suspicious if not downright dangerous game—or "full-body immersive RPG experience," in the words of its inimitable creator Ma-ryan. The play-test was only questionably voluntary. The game started to launch. A bright flash filled the room... When Takaaki opened his eyes, he was somewhere he didn't recognize. His friends Konomi and Tamaki were kitted out in full fantasy gear, and when he looked more closely, he realized he was too. Were they in the game? Forget that—how would they get out? Only one lead presented itself. "In the depths of the dungeon located nearby, there lives the god who created this world..." But who could it be? In search of more clues and hopefully some answers, the party set out into the dungeon...

Image via ToHeart2 Dungeon Travelers anime's website © 2012 AQUAPLUS/TH2DT Works

The announcement comes after the Steam releases of the sequel games, Dungeon Travelers 2: The Royal Library & the Monster Seal ( Dungeon Travelers 2 Ōritsu Toshokan to Mamino no Fūin ) and Dungeon Travelers 2-2: The Fallen Maidens & the Book of Beginnings ( Dungeon Travelers 2-2: Yami Ochi no Otome to Hajimari no Sho ), were cancelled earlier this year.

The games are still available on Johren. That release debuted on June 9.

The game is the first in the Dungeon Travelers game franchise and features characters from To Heart 2 . AQUAPLUS published the dungeon role-playing game spinoff of the ToHeart2 romance visual novels for the PlayStation Portable in 2011, and in 2015 for the PS Vita. The first game inspired an original video anime ( OVA ) in 2012.

Source: Press release