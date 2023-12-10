Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds Documentary Debuts on Disney+ Worldwide in Spring 2024

Documentary premiered during Tribeca Festival on June 17

Disney+ 's Japanese YouTube channel began streaming a trailer for Glen Milner's Hideo Kojima – Connecting Worlds documentary on Friday that reveals that the documentary will debut in spring 2024. Variety confirmed that Disney+ will stream the documentary worldwide.

Kojima Productions posted a trailer in June (below) with the same footage but with English subtitles for the Japanese spoken parts:

The documentary premiered during the Tribeca Festival at The Indeed Theater at Spring Studios in New York City on June 17. It follows game developer Hideo Kojima 's ( Metal Gear Solid , Death Stranding ) creative process through the launch of his Kojima Productions studio as an independent studio. It includes appearances from Guillermo del Toro , Nicholas Winding Refn, Grimes, George Miller, Norman Reedus , Woodkid, and Chvrches.

Kojima Productions unveiled a new game titled OD during The Game Awards on Thursday. Kojima is collaborating with film director and comedian Jordan Peele ( Get Out , Us , Nope ) on the game. The game will star actress Sophia Lillis ( It , Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ).

Kojima designed and wrote the Metal Gear game for Konami in 1987. The game helped establish the stealth game genre and launched the Metal Gear series. Kojima left Konami in December 2015, and his Kojima Productions studio became independent with his departure.

Kojima Productions' Death Stranding game, the company's first independent title, shipped for the PlayStation 4 in November 2019. 505 Games published the game's PC version in early summer 2020. The game's two-part novelization debuted in November 2019, and a Steelbook version shipped in February 2020. The game won the Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design and Outstanding Technical Achievement awards at the 23rd annual D.I.C.E. Awards in February 2020. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awarded Kojima the Fellowship at the BAFTA Games Awards in April 2020.

Kojima Productions launched a new division dedicated to music, television, and film located in Los Angeles, California in November 2021. Kojima Productions is currently developing the Death Stranding 2 game.