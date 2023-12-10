Singer Ado Announces 'Wish' World Tour Dates for U.S., Europe

Tour includes 8 different cities including Paris, New York, Los Angeles

Crunchyroll announced on Thursday it is bringing Ado 's "Wish" tour to eight different cities in the United States and Europe in March and April.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

Tour stops include:

Mar 9 - Brussels, Belgium - ING Arena

Mar 11 - Paris, France - Zénith Paris - La Villette

Mar 13 - London, England - Troxy

Mar 16 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

Mar 23 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

Mar 25 - Chicago, IL - The Riviera Theatre

Mar 29 - Los Angeles, CA - Peacock Theatre

Apr 1 - Austin, TX - H-E-B Center

Crunchyroll fans will be able to access a presale on December 11 at 7:00 a.m. PST (10:00 a.m. EST) with a special code to be published on the website. General ticket sales begin on December 15 at 7:00 a.m. PST (10:00 a.m. EST).

Ado revealed on Friday the world tour will begin in Asia in February before touring in the U.S. and Europe.

Ado debuted with the single "Usseewa" in October 2020, which ranked at #1 in Billboard Japan, and remained on the chart for 17 weeks. She released the single when she was only 17 years old. Within anime, she was the singing voice for the character Uta in the One Piece Film Red anime in 2022, and collaborated with other artists to perform an entire album of songs for the film. She also performed the opening theme song "Kura Kura" for the Spy×Family anime's second season, which is currently airing.

