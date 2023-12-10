The Dangers in My Heart Anime's 2nd Season Debuts on January 7

TV Asahi announced on Sunday during the The Dangers in My Heart FAN FEST 2023 event that the anime adaptation of Norio Sakurai 's Twi-Yaba spinoff manga is available in Japan beginning on Sunday. The event also revealed the main trailer and January 7 premiere for the second season of The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) anime. The trailer previewed the second season's opening theme song by musical group Atarayo titled "Boku wa..." (I...), and the ending theme song titled "Koishiteru Jibun sura Aiserunda" (I Can Even Love Myself Even When I'm in Love) by YouTuber Kohana Lam .

Twi-Yaba key visual

© Norio Sakurai(AKITASHOTEN)/The Dangers in My Heart Committee

The Twi-Yaba anime adaptation will feature multiple short episodes in one 21-minute episode. It will also get international release in the following countries and areas, with release dates to be announced soon:

HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand

in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand Peppermint Anime /Amazon in Germany

/Amazon in Germany ANIPLUS in Korea

in Korea Aniplus-Asia in Southeast Asia

in Southeast Asia Ani-One in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau

The Twi-Yaba spinoff manga is a collection of short stories, published on Sakurai's official X (formerly Twitter) account. (The manga derives its title from the first two characters of the Japanese pronunciation of the name "Twitter.")

The Dangers in My Heart second season will premiere on January 7 in the NUMAnimation programming block on the TV Asahi channel and its 23 affiliates, as well as on BS Asahi . The second season features returning cast and staff from the first season.

©桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会

TV Asahi

HIDIVE

The anime's first season premiered onand its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block on April 1. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's seventh volume on October 3.

Source: Press release