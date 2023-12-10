Voice Actor Junichi Suwabe Announces January Hiatus for Surgery

Return date yet to be announced

Image via Haikyo

Voice actor Junichi Suwabe revealed on his personal blog on Friday that he will go on hiatus for a few weeks from work beginning January 1 to undergo surgery at the recommendation of his doctor. He said the treatment is not related to any chronic illness and will resolve his medical condition after it is performed.

Suwabe also announced that due to the unplanned hiatus, he will not appear at the January 6-7 Osaka performances of the "Premier Music Reading Theater VOICARION XVII - Shield of the Spoon" show. Kōichi Yamadera will replace him for those shows.

The rest of his scheduled appearances for 2023 will not be affected by the hiatus, including the December performances, as well as his appearance at Jump Festa 2024 next weekend.

Suwabe is known across the industry for numerous roles including Undertaker in Black Butler , Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez in Bleach , Archer in Fate/stay night , Daiki Aomine in Kuroko's Basketball , Shota Aizawa in My Hero Academia , Ren Jingūji in Uta no Prince Sama and many others.

He was recently cast as Super Devil in Bikkuri-Men , Lügner in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End , and Admiral Ryokugyu in One Piece .