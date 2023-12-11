News
A Sign of Affection TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Novelbright's Opening Theme
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The official website for the television anime of Suu Morishita's A Sign of Affection (Yubisaki to Renren) manga began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Monday. The video previews Novelbright's opening theme song "Yuki no Oto" (The Sound of Snow).
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, MBS, and BS NTV on January 6. The anime will have Japanese subtitles on TV and streaming in Japan. Crunchyroll will stream the series in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS in January 2024.
Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:
With these hands, I want to tell you that I love you…
The manga by Suu Morishita has sold over 3,400,000 copies to date (including digital copies), and has placed in many award rankings while receiving strong reactions all over social media.
Yuki, a deaf college student, is struggling one day when an upperclassman from her school, Itsuomi, helps her out. Itsuomi isn't put off at all by her lack of hearing and interacts with her naturally. As he gradually opens up a new world to her, Yuki begins to develop feelings for Itsuomi...
Thus begins the pure love story of Yuki, a deaf college girl, and Itsuomi, her upperclassman who travels the world with her.
The anime stars:
- Sumire Morohoshi as Yuki Itose
- Yū Miyazaki as Itsuomi Nagi
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Ōshi Ashioki
- Ryota Ohsaka as Kyōya Nagi
- Kaede Hondo as Rin Fujishiro
- Nao Tōyama as Ema Nakazono
- Tasuku Hatanaka as Kokoro Iyanagi
Yūta Murano (Kakushigoto, Brave Beats) is in charge of storyboards, and is also directing the anime at Ajia-do. Yoko Yonaiyama (Uma Yuru, Ya Boy Kongming!) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Kasumi Sakai (Animation Director for Love Live! Sunshine!!) is designing the characters, and Yukari Hashimoto (March comes in like a lion, Komi Can't Communicate, Am I Actually the Strongest?) is composing the music.
Japanese band Novelbright is performing the anime's opening theme song "Yuki no Oto" (The Sound of Snow), and musical group ChoQMay is performing the ending theme song "snowspring."
Morishita launched the manga in Kodansha's Dessert magazine in July 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English. Kodansha's K MANGA service is also publishing the manga digitally.
Sources: A Sign of Affection anime's website, Comic Natalie