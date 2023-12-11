A Sign of Affection TV Anime's 2nd Promo Video Previews Novelbright's Opening Theme

The official website for the television anime of Suu Morishita 's A Sign of Affection ( Yubisaki to Renren ) manga began streaming the anime's second promotional video on Monday. The video previews Novelbright 's opening theme song "Yuki no Oto" (The Sound of Snow).

Crunchyroll describes the anime's story:

The manga by Suu Morishita has sold over 3,400,000 copies to date (including digital copies), and has placed in many award rankings while receiving strong reactions all over social media.

Yuki, a deaf college student, is struggling one day when an upperclassman from her school, Itsuomi, helps her out. Itsuomi isn't put off at all by her lack of hearing and interacts with her naturally. As he gradually opens up a new world to her, Yuki begins to develop feelings for Itsuomi...

Thus begins the pure love story of Yuki, a deaf college girl, and Itsuomi, her upperclassman who travels the world with her.