Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ Anime Casts Kis-My-Ft2's Toshiya Miyata as Main Character

Miyata plays main character Akina Myōdō in January 2024 anime

The official Twitter account of the Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise revealed the first cast member and visual for Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ , the next season of the anime, on Monday.

Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard Twitter account © Vanguard Divinez

Toshiya Miyata , a member of the boy band Kis-My-Ft2 , will voice the main character Akina Myōdō.

Image via Cardfight!! Vanguard franchise's Twitter account © Vanguard Divinez

The new season will premiere in January 2024.

Bushiroad previously announced that it is planning the 10th season and beyond for the anime's current "D series."

Bushiroad originally announced that it would produce up to nine seasons for the current "D Series" of the Cardfight!! Vanguard anime. The D Series, which refers to both the latest product line for the card game and the anime series, was slated to continue until December 2025.

The Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress anime's first two seasons launched the D Series in April 2021. The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime's first season is considered the third overall season of the D Series, while its second season and third seasons are the D Series' fourth and fifth seasons, respectively. The series' sixth season is Cardfight!! Vanguard DivineZ . The seventh season is slated for a mid-2024 premiere. The eighth season will debut around early 2025, and the ninth season will start around the middle of 2025.

The third season of Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress premiered on July 8.

The anime's first season premiered in July 2022. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired. The second season premiered in January. Crunchyroll and HIDIVE streamed the season.