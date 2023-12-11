Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast Game Reveals Ending Theme in Video

Bushiroad unveiled the ending theme song for Goblin Slayer -Another Adventurer- Nightmare Feast , the game based on Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series, on Friday in a new trailer. Music group Mili performs the theme song "Duetting Solo."

The trailer also previews the gameplay and combat.

The game will launch on February 29 for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam . Pre-orders opened on October 12.

The game will also have an English release.

The game's cast and original characters include:

Other game cast and characters from the original series include:

The game was first announced during the "GA Fes 2023" in January.

© 蝸牛くも・SBクリエイティブ／ゴブリンスレイヤー2製作委員会

Goblin Slayer

Theanime's second season had a premiere on October 6.

The anime's first season premiered in Japan in October 2018, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season with subtitles as it aired. Funimation also streamed the series with an English dub.

The Goblin Slayer: Goblin's Crown theatrical anime episode opened in Japan in February 2020. Crunchyroll launched the episode in July 2020.

SB Creative published the first volume of Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer dark fantasy novel series in February 2016, and Kōsuke Kurose ( The IDOLM@STER Neue Green for Dearly Stars ) launched an ongoing manga adaptation in Big Gangan in May 2016. Yen Press has licensed both Kumo Kagyu 's Goblin Slayer novels and Kōsuke Kurose 's manga adaptation. The novels have inspired spinoff novels and manga series.

