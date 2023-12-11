HIDIVE Adds K-ON! Film, OVA; Fate/stay night Unlimited Blade Works, More Anime in December

HIDIVE announced on November 29 that it is adding the following anime titles to its catalog in December:

Title:Release date: December 1Synopsis: Having spent the last 10 years of his life studying under a mysterious sorcerer, Shirou Emiya has become a Magi. But when he inadvertently summons the legendary female warrior Saber, Shirou is sucked into the ultimate battle: the Holy Grail War. Now, Shirou and Saber must join forces with Rin Tohsaka and her servant Archer if they want to survive. But when the tables turn, it may be their ally who becomes their greatest enemy yet!

K-ON! The Movie

Title:Release date: December 1Synopsis: Yui and the crew pass their university entrance exams, but they have a lot to accomplish before they graduate and move on. They set out on a journey of discovery and friendship that takes them all the way to London!

K-ON! Live House!

Title:Release date: December 1Synopsis: Ritsu's middle school friend invites the band to perform live on New Year's Eve. The girls get acquainted with other bands, and become a little nervous as the performance approaches. When the time comes, will they be able to rock the house? It's a good thing the other bands are there to support them!

RahXephon

Title:Release date: December 1Synopsis: Return to the world of, where humans and Mu fight for dominance over a shattered Earth, and giant statues are the ultimate weapons. Music forms the fabric of the universe and the link between two hearts is the thread upon which the fate of humanity hangs. It is still a love story, but it is not the same story. Not exactly. Prepare for new visions and new revelations, as the other side ofis finally revealed.

Title:Release date: December 6Synopsis: Takeo Goda is a big guy with a big heart, but his looks scare off the girls he likes! It doesn't help that ladies love his attractive best friend, Makoto Sunakawa. Though, he doesn't resent Suna for this at all, and by high school, Takeo has accepted his fate. But his kindness earns him a chance at love when he saves a girl from being harassed on the train. Takeo finds himself falling for her, and he's sure he doesn't stand a chance, but anything can happen, especially in a love story!

Kids on the Slope

Title:Release date: December 7Synopsis: In the summer of 1966 high school freshman Kaoru struggles to adjust to the latest move. It's not easy fitting in, but this time is different. This time he makes friends and discovers a passion that rocks his soul. It's called jazz, and with bad boy Sentaro and music store girl Ritsuko, they follow their muse wherever their music takes them! Travel to a time when dreams and musical instruments changed the world! Be blown away by a tale of life, love and all that jazz in The

Title:Release date: December 8Synopsis: Umaru has two faces: her “outside face” is a reserved beauty, renown throughout the school and community for her flawless manners, talent, and intelligence. Her dreaded “inside face,” the face her responsible older brother Taihei deals with daily, is a lazy, game -playing, snack-binging brat. As Umaru hides her ability to methodically pair junk food with cola, Taihei attempts to devise ways to reign in her epic laziness by any means necessary.

Title:Release date: December 11Synopsis: While intergalactic romance is out of this world, Rito struggles to grasp how he can love more than one girl at once, all while his inability to confess to Haruna, causes Devilukean Princess Momo's Harem Plan to come to a standstill. On top of that, the transforming assassin, Golden Darkness, is still interested in killing him, but she has her own family issues to deal with. Not to mention, a different darkness lurks among the innocent pandemonium.

Title:Release date: December 20Synopsis: Accompanied by the talking motorcycle Hermes, a young adventurer known as Kino travels the world, visiting faraway lands and diverse cultures. With only 3 days to spend in each new location, these travelers come and go as they please, learning what they can regarding the truths of the world and the people who live in it. A wielder of blades, firepower, and a piercing tongue, Kino is ready to embark on a journey that is equal parts beautiful, cruel, and dangerous.

Title:Release date: December 27Synopsis: Aoi will never forget how she felt the day her high school animation club's labor of love was shown at the cultural festival. But two years after graduating, she works as a production assistant for an animation studio, the reality of her job has somewhat diminished her enthusiasm. Despite the long hours and the daunting schedule, she still hopes to fulfill the promise she and her friends Ema, Shizuka, Misa, and Midori made: to one day reunite and make a real anime of their own as professionals!

