Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil 2024 Rankings

The 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook announced on Monday its lists of the top manga series.

Image via Amazon © Ōhashi Hirai, Shueisha

The top 10 on its list of manga for male readers are:

1. Diamond no Kōzai by Ōhashi Hirai

2. Daemons of the Shadow Realm by Hiromu Arakawa

3. Kanda Gokura-chō Shokunin-Banashi by Akihito Sakaue

4. Thunder 3 by Yuki Ikeda

5. Heiwa no Kuni no Shimazaki e by Gouten Hamada and Takeshi Sesimo

6. Usuzumi no Hate by Haruo Iwamune

7. Haibaiyōshi Mizuiro by Mari Okazaki

8. Skip and Loafer by Misaki Takamatsu

9. Suna no Miyako by Yō Machida

9. RuriDragon by Masaoki Shindō







Image via Amazon © Kogani Ōshiro, Leed Publishing

The top 10 on its list of manga for female readers are:

1. Umibe no Stove: Ōshiro Kogani Tanpenshū by Kogani Ōshiro

2. Ki ni Natteru Hito ga Otoko Janakatta by Sumiko Arai

3. Iyahaya Atami-kun by Asa Tanuma

4. Kujaku no Dance, Dare ga Mita? by Rito Asami

5. Ikoku Nikki by Tomoko Yamashita

6. Kirio Fanclub by Ponchan Chikyū no Osakana

7. Ie ga Suki na Hito by Chiaki Ida

8. Ōkami no Musume by Yuki Kodama

9. Firefly Wedding by Oreko Tachibana

10. Sheltering Eaves by Rie Aruga





Mokumokuren 's The Summer Hikaru Died manga topped the list for male readers last year. Arakawa's Daemons of the Shadow Realm climbed from #15 last year to #2 on the list for male readers this year.

Tomato Soup 's Tenmaku no Jadūgal: A Witch's Life in Mongol manga topped the list for female readers last year.

Among the top 10 on the list for male readers, Daemons of the Shadow Realm , Skip and Loafer , and RuriDragon are all available in English from various publishers. Among the top 10 on the list for female readers, Firefly Wedding and Sheltering Eaves are available in English from various publishers.

Source: Kono Manga ga Sugoi! website