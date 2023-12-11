Puyo Launches The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten: after the rain Spinoff Manga

Square Enix 's Manga UP! service launched on Thursday a new spinoff manga adaptation of Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series, titled Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken after the rain (The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten: after the rain), by manga author Puyo .

The spinoff manga will adapt episodes from the original light novels' 5.5 short story compilation volume, and also episodes from the 5.5 volume's special edition.

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019. A manga adaptation by Suzu Yūki launched on the Manga UP! service in January 2022. Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga and will publish the first compiled book volume in English on February 6.

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

The original light novels topped five total categories in the 2024 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook. It topped the Bunkobon , Illustrator, Female Character (Mahiru Shiina), Male Character (Amane Fujimiya), and Web Survey rankings. It is the first time any work has topped five categories in one year.

The The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime adaptation's first season premiered on Tokyo MX on January 7. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The anime's second season has been green-lit.



