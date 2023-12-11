SPY×FAMILY Code: White Film's Trailers Preview Enemies, Theme Song

perform theme song for film opening in Japan on December 22

TOHO animation began streaming on Monday two new trailers for the SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film. The second trailer highlights the enemies:

The trailers preview the theme song "Soulsoup" that the band Official HiGE DANdism created for the film. The band also performed the first opening theme song for the anime's first season.

He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!

The film will open in Japan on December 22. It will be an all-new work with an original story. The film will screen in North America in 2024, and describes the story:

Original manga creator Tatsuya Endō is credited with the original work and original character designs for the film, and is also supervising the film. WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks are again animating the film. Takashi Katagiri is directing the film, and Ichiro Okouchi is the scriptwriter. Kazuaki Shimada is the character designer, and Kana Ishida is the sub-character designer. Kyoji Asano is the chief animation director and also drew the above visual. Kazuhiro Furuhashi is the animation supervisor. [K]NoW_NAME is the music producer, and Shōji Hata is the sound director.

New cast members for the film include Tomoya Nakamura as Dmitri, Kento Kaku as Luka, Banjou Ginga as Snijder, and Shunsuke Takeuchi as Type F.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7.

