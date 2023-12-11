The Boy and the Heron, Suzume, The Super Mario Bros. Movie Receive Golden Globes Nominations

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Monday.'s, or literally) feature film,'s), andreceived nominations in the Best Motion Picture - Animated category.

The Boy and the Heron and its composer Joe Hisaishi received a nomination for Best Original Score - Motion Picture. The song "Peaches" ( Jack Black , Aaron Horvath , Michael Jelenic , Eric Osmond , and John Spiker ) from The Super Mario Bros. Movie got a nomination for Best Original Song - Motion Picture. The assocation nominated The Super Mario Bros. Movie for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, a new category that "includes nominees from the year's most acclaimed, highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence."

Other nominees in the Best Motion Picture - Animated category include Elemental , Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , and Wish .

The 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony will air on CBS on January 7, 2024.

INU-OH was nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated at the 80th Golden Globes. Hayao Miyazaki 's The Wind Rises was nominated for the "Best Foreign Language Film" award at the 71st Golden Globes, and Mamoru Hosoda 's Mirai was nominated for the "Best Motion Picture – Animated" award at the 76th Golden Globes.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) changed its rules in 2014 to stipulate that foreign-language animated films must compete in the Best Animated Feature category, and are no longer eligible for the Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language category. However, the association updated the rules in May 2021 so that foreign-language animated films are now eligible for top film awards, Best Motion Picture – Drama and Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.