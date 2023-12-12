A Girl & Her Guard Dog Manga Goes on Hiatus to Prepare for New Arc

Image via Kodansha USA website © Hatsuharu, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

Ojō to Banken-kun

The January 2024 issue of'smagazine revealed on Wednesday thatHatsuharu's) manga will go on hiatus so that the author can prepare for the manga's "second year arc." The magazine will announce the manga's return date at a later time.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the A Girl & Her Guard Dog manga in English digitally, and it describes the series:

Isaku never asked to be the daughter of a yakuza boss, but when her parents died in a car accident when she was 5, her gangster grandfather took her in and raised her as part of the clan. After years of being avoided by her schoolmates because of her family ties, Isaku is finally ready to make her high-school debut, live a normal life, and maybe even find love...until loyal family servant and Isaku's dedicated guardian, 26-year-old Keiya, enters high school right alongside her and vows to protect her from all of the above! Now she's got a chain-smoking, pistol-wielding knight-in-shining(?)-armor to deal with, and navigating high school besides? What's a young lady to do?!

Hatsuharu launched the manga in Bessatsu Friend in December 2018. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled bokk volume in Japan on September 13 The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation that premiered on September 28 and is ongoing. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs.

Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga's seventh volume digitally in English in June 2022, and released the eighth volume on March 21. The company also publishes Hatsuharu 's Can I Kiss You Every Day? manga in English.