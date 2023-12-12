Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite Anime Gets 2024 Release Date

Image via Chi: Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite anime's Twitter © Uoto', Shogakukan

The official Twitter account for the anime adaptation of Uoto 's Chi -Chikyū no Undō ni Tsuite- ( Chi: On the Movements of the Earth ) manga revealed on Tuesday the anime will be released in 2024. The news was also printed on the back of the first volume of Uoto 's new series Yokoso! Fact (Tokyo S-ku Daini Shibu) he (Welcome to the Fact (Tokyo S-Chapter 2).

Shogakukan describes the manga:

Sparks of the discoveries of the Renaissance are only beginning to burn in 15th century Europe, even as those who make discoveries are burned for their heresy. In Poland, a child prodigy named Rafal is expected to be another great mind in theology, but an encounter with a certain man leads him down the path to a heretical truth.

Madhouse will be animating the show.

Uoto launched the manga in Big Comic Spirits in September 2020, and ended it on April 25. Shogakukan published the eight and final compiled book volume in June 2022.

The manga won the Grand Prize for the 26th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in April. Uoto is the youngest ever to win the Grand Prize at 24 years old.