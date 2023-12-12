Teasing Master Takagi-san Manga's 20th Volume Special Edition Gets Reprint Due to Large Number of Pre-Orders

Special edition volume includes art book graduation album, ships on January 12

The official website of Shogakukan 's Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine announced on Tuesday that the special edition of the 20th and final compiled book volume of Sōichirō Yamamoto 's Teasing Master Takagi-san ( Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) manga will get a pre-release reprint, due to a large number of pre-orders. The 20th volume's special edition includes an art book graduation album, and will ship on January 12.

Image via Monthly Shonen Sunday magazine's website © Shogakukan Inc. 2023 All rights reserved.

The special edition volume was originally slated to have only one limited first edition printing.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Middle schooler Nishikata has had it with his classmate who sits nearby, Takagi. Day in and day out, she comes after him with every sort of trick or prank. Even when he tries to tease her back, she's always one step ahead but he's not about to give up that easily in this battle of cunning and youth!

Yamamoto launched the manga in Gessan mini , the accompanying booklet to Shogakukan 's Gessan ( Monthly Shonen Sunday ) magazine, in 2013. After Yamamoto finished serializing his Fudatsuki no Kyōko-chan manga in Gessan in June 2016, Teasing Master Takagi-san moved to Gessan in July 2016. The manga ended serialization on October 12.

Mifumi Inaba draws a spinoff manga for the franchise titled Karakai Jōzu no (Moto) Takagi-san , which is set when Takagi and Nishikata are married and have a daughter named Chi. The manga launched in Shogakukan 's Manga ONE in July 2017, and Shogakukan published the manga's 18th volume on March 10. Inaba also launched a related spinoff manga titled Karakai Jōzu(?) no Nishikata-san in Shogakukan 's Monthly Shōnen Sunday magazine on November 10. The manga centers on Chi, Nishikata and Takagi's middle school daughter, as she teases and is teased by the boy sitting next to her in class. The manga will run for 10 chapters.

The manga has also inspired three television anime seasons and an anime film.

Image via TBS website © TBS

The manga will also get a live-action series adaptation, which will premiere onin March, with an international release planned. The series will also air in thechannel's Drama Stream programming block in March on Tuesdays at 24:58 (effectively, Wednesdays at 12:58 a.m. JST).

The manga is also inspiring a live-action film that will open in Japan on May 31, 2024. The film tells an original story set 10 years after the original manga's middle school setting.

Rikiya Imaizumi (live-action Hōzuki-san Chi no Aneki , Chihiro-san , Just Only Love ) is directing both the live-action series and film adaptations. Both adaptations filmed entirely on location at Kagawa Prefecture's Shōdo Island, the setting of the earlier anime adaptation.