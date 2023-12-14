Tekken 8 Game's New Trailer Highlights Story

Fighting game launches on January 26

Bandai Namco Entertainment America began streaming the story trailer for the upcoming Tekken 8 fighting game on Thursday.

Tekken 8 will launch on January 26. The game will feature 32 characters at launch, including Dragunov.

The game is under development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Jin Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, Nina Williams, Jun Kazama, Paul Phoenix, Marshall Law, King, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, Ling Xiaoyu, Asuka Kazama, Leroy Smith, Lili, Hwoarang, Devil Jin, Zafina, Lee Chaolan, Alisa Bosconovitch, Victor Chevalier, Reina, Leo, and Steve will all be playable characters.

Tekken 7 launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam in June 2017. The Tekken: Bloodline anime series, which follows the storyline of the Tekken 3 fighting game, premiered on Netflix in August 2022.