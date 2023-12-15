Crunchyroll Adds Psycho-Pass Providence Anime Film

10th anniversary film began streaming on Thursday

announced on Thursday that it has added the film worldwide excluding Japan.

The franchise 's 10th anniversary film opened in North America for a limited release on July 14 and earned US$210,219 in the United States on its opening day. The film screened with both Japanese audio and English dub screenings. Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll held sneak peek screenings of the film on July 11 and 13.

Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll describe the film:

January 2118. Chief Inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane Tsunemori, receives a report of an incident on a foreign vessel – the body of Professor Milicia Stronskaya has been discovered. Behind the incident is a group known as the Peacebreakers, a foreign paramilitary organization and a new outside threat who are targeting the professor's research papers known as the “Stronskaya Document.” Reunited with Shinya Kogami, a former fugitive from the Criminal Investigation Department, Akane grapples with a case that quickly escalates beyond their expectations. The Stronskaya Papers could reveal a truth that would shake Japan's government, and even the Sibyl System, to the core. It is in this untold story that the missing link is revealed.

The film opened in Japan on May 12, with 4DX and MX4D screenings available alongside regular screenings. The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct at Production I.G , and TOHO is distributing. Series writer Makoto Fukami was back as scriptwriter alongside Tow Ubukata , who joined the franchise in Psycho-Pass 2 . Ubukata is also credited for the film's composition. Naoyuki Onda also returned as character designer and chief animation director. Other returning staff members include Makiko Suzuki as color key artist, Shūichi Kusamori as art director, GEMBA for the 3D CGI, Eiji Arai as compositing director of photography, Yoshinori Murakami as the editor, Yūgo Kanno as the film composer, and Yoshikazu Iwanami as the sound director. The film is based on the original Psycho-Pass anime by Gen Urobuchi . Ling Tosite Sigure perform the film's theme song "Alexithymia Spare," while EGOIST perform the film's ending theme song "Tōjisha" (The One Concerned).

The original Psycho-Pass anime premiered in 2012 and ran for 22 episodes. The 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2 television anime series then premiered in October 2014, and the Psycho-Pass movie opened in Japan in January 2015. Funimation released all three anime on home video.

The franchise also includes the three-film Psycho-Pass SS or Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System project. The first film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.1 Tsumi to Batsu (Crime and Punishment), opened in Japan in January 2019. The second film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.2 First Guardian , opened in Japan in February 2019. The third film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 Onshū no Kanata ni ____ (In the Realm Beyond Is ____), opened in Japan in March 2019.

The Psycho-Pass 3 anime premiered in October 2019, with each of the anime's eight episodes having hour-long runtimes. The anime streamed inside and outside of Japan only on Amazon Prime Video . Naoyoshi Shiotani returned to direct the series at Production I.G , and manga creator Akira Amano returned as the original character designer. Crunchyroll added Psycho-Pass 3 and the Psycho-Pass 3: First Inspector anime film on July 11.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)