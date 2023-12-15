Falcom Announces The Legend of Heroes: Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- Game in Trails Series

Game launches in 2024

Falcom announced on Friday a new game in the Trails series titled The Legend of Heroes : Kai no Kiseki -Farewell, O Zemuria- . The game is scheduled for release in 2024. The company did not announce the platforms.

The game commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Trails series. The story is about a prophecy that C. Epstein made stating that everything will end in the year 120X. As "X-day" approaches, a rocket is about to launch from a huge base in Kunlun. In Ored, forces from around the world are about to gather, including a young "spriggan." The continent of Zemuria, which first appeared in The Legend of Heroes: Trails in the Sky in 2004, will go through a drastic change.

NIS America will release The Legend of Heroes : Trails through Daybreak ( The Legend of Heroes : Kuro no Kiseki ) game for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in the West in summer 2024. The game debuted for PS4 in September 2021, and it later got ports on PS5 and PC via Steam . The game celebrates Nihon Falcom's 40th anniversary and starts the "second half" of the "Kiseki" (Trails) series for the franchise .

NIS America will also release The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III and The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV games for PS5 on February 16, 2024. A two-in-one collection will bundle both games and include cosmetic DLC.

The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IV , the fourth installment in the role-playing game series, launched for PS4 in North America and Europe in October 2020 and in Australia and New Zealand in November 2020. The game launched on Steam and Switch in North America and Europe in April 2021.

The smartphone game based on The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel - Northern War ( The Legend of Heroes: Sen no Kiseki Northern War ) television anime debuted on December 6.

The anime debuted in January.

