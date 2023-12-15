×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
ANN Reader Survey (2 days left) • If you haven't had a chance yet, please fill out our annual survey, It's so helpful to us. As a thank you for filling out this massive survey, we're giving away 100 ANN subscriptions to people who fill it out. read more
×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Godzilla Minus One, The Boy and the Heron Nominated for Critics Choice Awards

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Both films also win award from Chicago Film Critics Association

boy-and-the-heron-english
Image courtesy of GKIDS
© 2023 Studio Ghibli
The Critics Choice Awards revealed its nominees on Wednesday, and Hayao Miyazaki's latest feature film The Boy and the Heron (Kimi-tachi wa Dō Ikiru ka, or literally How Do You Live?) is nominated for Best Animated Feature. Additionally, Godzilla Minus One is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. The winners will be announced on January 14.

Relatedly, The Chicago Film Critics Association awarded The Boy and the Heron with its Best Animated Feature award on Tuesday. Godzilla Minus One won the Best Use of Visual Effects award.

The Boy and the Heron has been nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated and Joe Hisaishi nominated for his score in the Best Original Score - Motion Picture category of the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

The film has been nominated for Best International Filmmaker for Hayao Miyazaki at the Astra Film & Creative Arts Awards. The film additionally won the Best Animation award for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on Sunday. The film also won the Animated Feature award from the Boston Society of Film Critics on Sunday.

GKIDS licensed the film, and released it in North American theaters on December 8, with preview engagements on November 22. Screenings include the English dub alongside screenings with Japanese audio with English subtitles. The film topped the U.S. box office in its first weekend, and is the "first original anime production" to top the U.S. box office.

godzilla-minus-one
© TOHO CO., LTD.
Godzilla Minus One, Takashi Yamazaki's new film in TOHO's Godzilla franchise, opened in U.S. theaters on December 1 and ranked at #1 at the U.S. box office on December 4, 6, and 7. The film became the foreign film with the highest opening weekend so far in the United States this year, surpassing the US$10.1 million opening weekend earnings of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc in March.

The film has become the highest-earning live-action Japanese film in North America.

Sources: Variety (Clayton Davis), Awards Watch (Erik Anderson)

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives