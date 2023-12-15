Godzilla Minus One, The Boy and the Heron Nominated for Critics Choice Awards

Both films also win award from Chicago Film Critics Association

Image courtesy of GKIDS © 2023 Studio Ghibli

The Boy and the Heron

How Do You Live?

The Critics Choice Awards revealed its nominees on Wednesday, and's latest feature film, or literally) is nominated for Best Animated Feature. Additionally,is nominated for Best Foreign Language Film. The winners will be announced on January 14.

Relatedly, The Chicago Film Critics Association awarded The Boy and the Heron with its Best Animated Feature award on Tuesday. Godzilla Minus One won the Best Use of Visual Effects award.

The Boy and the Heron has been nominated for Best Motion Picture - Animated and Joe Hisaishi nominated for his score in the Best Original Score - Motion Picture category of the 81st Golden Globe Awards.

The film has been nominated for Best International Filmmaker for Hayao Miyazaki at the Astra Film & Creative Arts Awards. The film additionally won the Best Animation award for the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on Sunday. The film also won the Animated Feature award from the Boston Society of Film Critics on Sunday.

GKIDS licensed the film, and released it in North American theaters on December 8, with preview engagements on November 22. Screenings include the English dub alongside screenings with Japanese audio with English subtitles. The film topped the U.S. box office in its first weekend, and is the "first original anime production" to top the U.S. box office.

© TOHO CO., LTD.

Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla

's new film in'sfranchise, opened in U.S. theaters on December 1 and ranked at #1 at the U.S. box office on December 4, 6, and 7. The film became the foreign film with the highest opening weekend so far in the United States this year, surpassing the US$10.1 million opening weekend earnings ofin March.

The film has become the highest-earning live-action Japanese film in North America.



Sources: Variety (Clayton Davis), Awards Watch (Erik Anderson)