Like a Dragon Gaiden Game Gets Free English Dub Patch

© Sega

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Ryū Ga Gotoku 7 Gaiden - Na wo Keshita Otoko

announced that it has released the Englishfor game in a free patch on Friday.

The game did not feature an English dub on launch, announcing it would be added in an update.

Sega released Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name on November 9 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

Sega describes the game:

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name follows the story of Kazuma Kiryu, operating under the codename “Joryu.” Once a legendary yakuza, he faked his own death and abandoned his name for the sake of protecting his family. Now, he is thrust into conflict by a mysterious figure attempting to drive him out of hiding. Thrilling sub-missions will draw you into an epic showdown that unfolds the more you explore and enjoy Sotenbori and Yokohama.

Ex-Yakuza member Kazuma Kiryu was the protagonist of the first six Yakuza mainline games, as well as the Yakuza 0 prequel game. Yakuza: Like A Dragon , titled Ryū ga Gotoku 7: Hikari to Yami no Yukue (Yakuza 7: The Direction of Light and Dark) in Japan, starred Ichiban Kasuga. Sega released the game for PS4 in Japan in January 2020. The game shipped in the West for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS4, Windows 10 and PC via Steam in November 2020.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! ( Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! Kiwami ), the new "rebuilt" version of the Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin! PlayStation 3/ PlayStation 4 game, launched for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC via Steam in February.

Source: Email correspondence