News
Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Casts Kentarō Shimazu as Kanjirō Kasahara

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Film opens in Japan on January 19

The official X/Twitter account for the live-action film of Satoru Noda's Golden Kamuy manga revealed on Friday that Kentarō Shimazu is joining the film's cast as Kanjirō Kasahara.

kasahara
Image via Golden Kamuy live-action film's Twitter account
©2024映画「ゴールデンカムイ」製作委員会

The film will premiere on January 19.

golden-kamuy-live-action.png
©2024映画「ゴールデンカムイ」製作委員会

The film stars:

Shigeaki Kubo is directing the film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa is writing the script. Yutaka Yamada is composing the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN is performing the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.

Sources: Golden Kamuy live-action film's X/Twitter account, Cinema Today (石井百合子)

