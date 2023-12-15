Red Cat Ramen Anime Reveals Main Cast, Staff, July 2024 Debut

The Jump Festa '24 event on Saturday revealed the main cast and staff for the anime adaptation of ANGYAMAN 's Red Cat Ramen manga. The anime will premiere in July 2024 and will air on TBS and 28 other channels.

Kenjiro Tsuda stars in the anime as Bunzō. Hisatoshi Shimizu ( The Gymnastics Samurai , episode director for Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood ) is directing the anime at E&H production . Michinori Chiba ( Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is designing the characters and Toru Kubo ( Garo -Vanishing Line- producer) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. E&H production and Good Smile Company are producing the anime.

Meet Tamako, who's found her way into an interview at a ramen shop run solely by cats. When the feline manager asks if she likes cats, Tamako admits that she's actually more of a dog person...only to be hired on the spot! But her job description isn't quite what she expects ? rather than serving ramen, she's now a dedicated cat caretaker...?!

Theservice is serializing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

ANGYAMAN first posted the manga on Shueisha 's Jump Rookie! site in November 2021, and Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service then picked up the manga for serialization in March 2022. It began its regular weekly serialization that October, and Shueisha published its sixth volume on December 4.

