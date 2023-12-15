SaGa Emerald Beyond Game Launches on April 25

Character trailers streamed for Tsunanori Mido, Ameya Aisling

Square Enix announced on Friday during the SaGa Glimmerfest 2023 34th Anniversary Livestream that it will release the upcoming SaGa Emerald Beyond game digitally worldwide for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android on April 25. The company also unveiled character trailers for Tsunanori Mido and Ameya Aisling:

Each of the heroes have journeys across the game's 17 worlds. There are branching story paths and multiple endings.

Akitoshi Kawazu is the game designer/storyteller, Kenji Ito is composing the music, and Satoshi Kuramochi is designing the characters.

Square released the first Romancing SaGa game in 1992 for the Super Famicom (SNES) game console. An enhanced remake of the game for the PlayStation 2 titled Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song launched in Japan and North America in 2005. A ported version of the original Super Famicom game launched for mobile phones and digitally for Nintendo Wii in 2009. Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song got a remastered version last December.