That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime TV Anime's 3rd Season Reveals April 2024 Debut, Continuous Half-Year Run

The official website for the third season of the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) television anime confirmed on Saturday that the third season will premiere in April 2024, and announced the show will air for two continuous cours (quarter of a year) for a half-year run. The anime will air on NTV and its affiliates and BS11 .

The website also revealed a teaser video and visual.

Image via That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime's website ©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

© 川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Visions of Coleus

is returning to direct the series at, and) is now overseeing the series scripts.is returning as character designer, andfromis returning fromandto compose the music.

STEREO DIVE FOUNDATION will perform the opening theme song.

A special program for the franchise will air on January 30.

The first television anime of Taiki Kawakami 's manga, itself an adaptation of Fuse and Mitz Vah 's light novel series, premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the anime, and FUNimation Entertainment streamed an English dub.

The second television anime season premiered its first cours (quarter of a year) in January 2021. The television anime of Shiba 's spinoff manga The Slime Diaries: That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensura Nikki Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) then premiered on Tokyo MX in April 2021. After The Slime Diaries ended, the second cours of the second season began in July 2021 — for nine straight months of television anime from the franchise in 2021.

The That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond film opened in Japan in November 2022.

The three-episode That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus' Dream anime debuted in Japan on November 1 with all three episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime with subtitles and an English dub.