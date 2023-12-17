×
Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Anime Unveils New Commercial Video, Cast Members

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Rika Nagae, Eri Kitamura, Mariko Nagai, Yurika Kubo, join cast

The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed new cast members, and a new commercial video for the television anime of Kai Ikada's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! (Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi) manga.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takayumi Matsuo
© 伊科田海／集英社・道産子ギャルはなまらめんこい製作委員会
Rika Nagae as Momoko Fuyuki
© 伊科田海／集英社・道産子ギャルはなまらめんこい製作委員会
Eri Kitamura as Minami Fuyuki
© 伊科田海／集英社・道産子ギャルはなまらめんこい製作委員会
Mariko Nagai as Asuka
© 伊科田海／集英社・道産子ギャルはなまらめんこい製作委員会
Yurika Kubo as Hina
© 伊科田海／集英社・道産子ギャルはなまらめんこい製作委員会

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, and BS TV Tokyo on January 8 at 24:30 JST (effectively, January 9 at 12:30 a.m. JST). Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

Image via Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! anime's website
©伊科田海／集英社・道産子ギャルはなまらめんこい製作委員会
Mirai Minato (Masamune-kun's Revenge, BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense.) is the chief director and is also overseeing the series scripts for the anime. Misuzu Hoshino (episode director for Laid-Back Camp, The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated!) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK. and BLADE, and Katsuyuki Sato (My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex, Fire in His Fingertips -My Childhood Friend is a Fireman-) is designing the characters. Masayoshi Ōishi performs the anime's opening theme song "Namaramenkoi Gyaru" (Super Adorable Gal), and Asaka performs the ending theme song "Wayawayawa-!" (Pretty Crazy-!).

Shueisha's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. The 12th compiled book volume shipped on December 4.

Source: Jump Festa '24 livestream

