Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! Anime Unveils New Commercial Video, Cast Members

The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed new cast members, and a new commercial video for the television anime of Kai Ikada 's Hokkaido Gals Are Super Adorable! ( Dosanko Gal wa Namaramenkoi ) manga.

The newly announced cast members are:

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Takayumi Matsuo

Rika Nagae as Momoko Fuyuki

Eri Kitamura as Minami Fuyuki

Mariko Nagai as Asuka

Yurika Kubo as Hina

The anime stars:

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo , TV Hokkaido , and BS TV Tokyo on January 8 at 24:30 JST (effectively, January 9 at 12:30 a.m. JST). Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan. The anime was previously slated to premiere this year.

) is the chief director and is also overseeing the series scripts for the anime.(episode director for) is directing the anime atand, and) is designing the characters.performs the anime's opening theme song "Namaramenkoi Gyaru" (Super Adorable Gal), andperforms the ending theme song "Wayawayawa-!" (Pretty Crazy-!).

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus website is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

High school boy Tsubasa moves to Kitami City up in Hokkaido, where he meets a "gal" at a bus stop. The sight of her standing alone against the white snowscape, bare-legged despite the freezing cold, captures his heart.

Ikada launched the manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ app in September 2019. The 12th compiled book volume shipped on December 4.