Persona 3 Reload Game Posts 3rd Behind-the-Scenes Video

Atlus began streaming a new behind-the-scenes video for its upcoming Persona 3 Reload game on Friday. The video features cast members Justice Slocum, Alejandro Saab , and Allegra Clark as well as Grant George , the voice actor who portrayed Shinjiro Aragaki in the original Persona 3 game.

Persona 3 Reload will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam on February 2. The game will be available for Xbox Game Pass at launch.

The new game will feature a revamped battle system from the original Persona 3 game. In addition, the game will feature "cutting-edge graphics and gameplay," a remastered soundtrack, and enhanced audio featuring all-new English voice-over . The new English dub cast for the game includes:

Atlus describes the game:

Step into the shoes of a transfer student thrust into an unexpected fate and enter the hour “hidden” between one day and the next. Awaken an incredible power and chase the mysteries of Tartarus, fight for your friends, and leave a mark on their memories forever.

The game's staff confirmed to IGN that the remake will feature content from the original release of Persona 3 , and will not include content from Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable , including the female protagonist.

Persona 3 's first release was for the PlayStation 2 in 2006. Persona 3 FES , an add-on disc, released in 2007. Persona 3 Portable released for the PlayStation Portable in 2009.

The game inspired a four-part anime film series that opened in 2013-2016.

Source: Email correspondence