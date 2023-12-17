Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island Game Streams Systems Trailer

Spike Chunsoft began streaming a game systems trailer for its Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island game on Friday.

The game's first-run bonus includes a 2.75” x 3” sticker featuring the protagonist Shiren.

Spike Chunsoft describes the game:

To brave the many dangers that await them, Shiren and Koppa must traverse complex dungeons filled with hostile monsters, hidden traps, and useful items. All the gear and experience Shiren accumulates will be lost if he collapses during exploration, so beware of rushing in unprepared! Rescue the mysterious girl and uncover the mystery that clouds Serpentcoil Island.