'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess' Anime's New Promo Video Reveals More Cast Members

The Jump Festa '24 event on Sunday revealed a new promotional video for the television anime of Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ( Hime-sama, "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu ) manga.

The video also revealed new cast members, which include:

Previously announced cast are:

© 春原ロビンソン・ひらけい/集英社・国王軍第三騎士団

The anime will premiere on January 8 on theandchannels at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 9 at 12 midnight JST), and then onat January 14. The anime will also stream on thestreaming service starting on January 8 at 24:00 JST (effectively, January 9 at 12 midnight JST), and then on other streaming services in Japan starting on January 11.

Yōko Kanemori ( The Ancient Magus' Bride , Attack on Titan episode director) is directing the anime at PINE JAM , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime , Dropkick on My Devil! , In the Land of Leadale ) is in charge of the series scripts. Toshiya Kōno ( Schwarzes Marken sub-character designs) and Satoshi Furuhashi ( Comet Lucifer prop design assistance) are designing the characters, and Masaru Yokoyama ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ) is composing the music. The band shallm is performing the opening theme song "Massakasa Magic!," and the group LEEVELLES is performing the ending theme song "Ashita was Ashita no Kaze ga Fuku."

The manga launched in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in Japan in April 2019. Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service began offering the manga English that October. Shueisha will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on January 4. The manga has over 200 million views.

Publisher Shueisha describes the manga's story:

A princess held captive, subjected to merciless tortures by the Hellhorde!

Haruhara's Senyū. manga inspired two television anime in 2013. Crunchyroll streamed both anime as they aired in Japan. Haruhara's Gakumon! ~Ōkami Shōjo wa Kujikenai~ manga also inspired a Flash anime in 2014.

Haruhara launched the Suginami Tōbatsu Kōmuin - Dungeon Kinmu no Hitobito (Suginami, Public Servant and Eliminator - The People on Dungeon Duty) manga on Shonen Jump+ in January 2018, and Shueisha published the manga's fourth and final volume in April 2019.