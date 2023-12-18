Adult Swim Streams Sneak Peek for Rick and Morty: The Anime

Show will premiere on; also air on

Adult Swim 's YouTube channel began streaming a sneak peek video for the Rick and Morty: The Anime series on Monday.

The anime will be an original work, with adapted themes and events from the main Rick and Morty animated series.

Takashi Sano ( Tower of God ) is writing and directing the 10-episode series at Telecom Animation Film ( Lupin III , Shenmue the Animation ). He previously directed the "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" and "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" animated shorts. Sola Entertainment is producing the series, and producers include Maki Nagano , Max Nishi , and Takenari Maeda . Yu Kiyozono ( TAF ) is the animation producer, and Yuuki Kakizoe ( TAF ) is the assistant producer.

Jason DeMarco and Joseph Chou are executive producers. Arisa Matsuzawa ( TAF ) is the art director, and Makiko Kojima ( Studio Road ) is the color designer. Sou Ki ( Souki Production ) is the CGI director, Kaori Kobayashi is the special effects supervisor, Tatsuo Noguchi (T.D.F.) is the composite director, and Yoshihiro Kasahara is the editor. Kōichi Iizuka is the sound director, and Tetsuya Takahashi is composing the music at Terra-Musica.

OC from Code of Zero performs the opening theme song "Love is Entropy" with Cameron Earnshaw . OtoneZ wrote the lyrics, composed the music, and arranged the song.

The show will premiere on Adult Swim and HBO Max , and will also air on Adult Swim Canada .

Studio DEEN produced the first "Samurai & Shogun" animated short for the Rick and Morty series that aired on Toonami and streamed online in March 2020. Adult Swim streamed a sequel in November 2021.

Adult Swim streamed an 11-minute "The Great Yokai Battle of Akihabara" animated short for the Rick and Morty series in October 2021. The short also aired on Toonami in October 2021.

Adult Swim streamed an eight-minute "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" animated short in July 2020.