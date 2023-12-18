×
Godzilla Suit Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma Passes Away at 76

posted on by Anita Tai
Actor contracted interstitial pneumonia in November

Image via Kenpachiro Satsuma's Facebook page

Actor Kenpachiro Satsuma (real name Yasuaki Maeda) passed away of interstitial pneumonia on December 16 according to a social media post shared by his family. He was 76.

Satsuma first contracted the illness in November.

The official Twitter account for Godzilla in Japanese shared a Tweet in memory of the actor. The Tweet thanked him for his work bringing Godzilla to life in the Heisei era Godzilla series.

A ceremony for his next of kin will be held, followed by a farewell party at a later date.

Satsuma was born in Kagoshima, where he began work in a steel mill prior to his switch to acting. He was known for his suit work as Godzilla, whom he portrayed in the works from the 1984 Godzilla film to the 1995 Godzilla vs. Destoroyah film. He also penned several books including Godzilla no Nakami (Inside Godzilla).

Sources: Yomiuri Shimbun, Mainichi Shimbun via Crunchyroll

