Touhou Mystia's Izakaya Game Launches for Nintendo Switch on May 2

Phoenixx Games announced on Sunday that it will launch indie developer Dichroic Purpilion's Touhou Mystia's Izakaya game for Nintendo Switch on May 2. The company began streaming a trailer on Friday.

The release will include text in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Korean.

The game is set across six familiar Touhou Project locations including Hakurei Shrine and Human Village where players can set up Mystia's food cart. The game centers on sourcing and cultivating ingredients, getting to know characters food preferences, and generating profits based on creating "successively-satisfied customer service" combos. The game will also feature over 30 Touhou Project characters.

Phoenixx Games describes the game's story:

An unruly customer destroyed Mystia Lorelei's tavern - the most popular in all of Gensokyo. While restaurateur dreams were shattered, bills must still be paid! Rebuild, starting with a humble new food cart, pay off Mystia's ever-growing debts, and grow the business to revive the restaurant to its former glory.

Team Shanghai Alice released the first main game in the franchise , Touhou: Highly Responsive to Prayers , in 1995 on the PC-98 platform. Since then, the series has spawned other main games, multiple spin-offs, and many fan-made derivative works based on characters and stories from the series.

Source: Press release