Anime Scriptwriter Atsushi Maekawa, Artist Kōichi Shimahoshi's Assassins Labyrinth: Koroshiya no Meikyū Manga Ends

"Assassin's battle royale" manga launched in February 2022

© Atsushi Maekawa, Kōichi Shimahoshi, Akita Shoten

The February 2024 issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of writerand artist'smanga on Tuesday.

The "assassin's battle royale" manga's story begins when a gathering of unique assassins are locked inside the walls of an estate, and the curtain opens on a night of tragedy.

Maekawa and Shimahoshi launched the manga in Champion RED in February 2022. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 20. The manga's third and final volume will release on February 20, 2024.

Maekawa has written scripts for numerous anime, including episodes of The Prince of Tennis , Ojamajo Doremi , Sisters of Wellber , Hunter × Hunter , Ultimate Otaku Teacher , and After School Dice Club .

Leiji Matsumoto and Shimahoshi launched the Captain Harlock: Dimensional Voyage ( Captain Harlock: Jigen Kōkai ) manga in Champion RED in 2014, and the manga's "first part" ended in January 2019 (thus far, there has been no second part to the manga). Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume in May 2019. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it published the 10th volume in December 2019.

