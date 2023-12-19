Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Game's 'Dragon Ball Card Warriors' Ends Online Service

Card mode added as free DLC in October 2020

Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's website

The official Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia Twitter account announced on Monday that the "Dragon Ball Card Warriors" mode that was playable through the Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch has ended service.

An offline version of the game will still be playable, where players can compete against the CPU, although the transfer function has also been terminated.

Transferrable items include:

Owned Cards

Deck Info

Coins

Card Points

Gasha tickets (Cards/Pack/Rare Pack/Premium Pack)

Leader Icons

Titles

Card Sleeves

Playing Mat

Card Gallery

An offline version of the game was already available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot added Dragon Ball Card Warriors in a free update in October 2020.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launched in January 2020 in both Japan and in the West. The game is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment released a Nintendo Switch port in September 2021, and on Google Stadia in October 2021. Season Pass 2 includes the "Bardock - Alone Against Fate" DLC story, which launched alongside the new PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions on January 13.

The first DLC for Dragonball Z: Kakarot , "New Power Awakens - Part 1," launched in April 2020 and featured characters Beerus and Whis. In the story, after beating Whis, Goku and Vegeta will be able to use their Super Saiyan God forms. In those forms, the characters will then fight Beerus. The "Part 2" DLC launched in November 2020. The DLC features SSGSS Goku, SSGSS Vegeta, and Golden Frieza. The "Trunks: The Warrior Of Hope" DLC launched in June 2021.

The game includes story and gameplay inspired by the Dragon Ball Z anime's Cell Saga and Buu Saga. The game also includes the playable characters Trunks and Bonyu, a new character designed by Akira Toriyama .

The game has English and Japanese audio and supports Neutral-Spanish and Brazilian Portuguese subtitles.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia's Twitter account, website via Siliconera





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.