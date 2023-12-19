Gundam SEED Special Edition Compilation Films Get TV Airings in January 2024

Image via Gundam Seed's official website

The Gundam Seed Special Edition compilation films will air on television in January ahead of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film project release on January 26.

The films will air on BS12 TwellV 's Sunday Anime Theater time slot.

The compilation films are HD remastered versions of all 48 episodes of the original series in three parts. Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Special Edition : Kokū no Senjō HD Remaster (Battlefield in the Void HD Remaster) will air on January 14, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Special Edition II: Harukanaru Akatsuki HD Remaster (The Faraway Dawn HD Remaster) will air on January 21, and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Special Edition Kanketsu-hen Meidō no Uchū HD Remaster (Final Chapter: The Rumbling Universe) will air on January 28.

The films originally debuted in theaters between August to November.

Gundam Seed FREEDOM will open in Japan on January 26, 2024. The story is chronologically set in C.E. (Cosmic Era) 75.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed

directoris directing the film at. Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wifeand) is designing the characters.

The film project is part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative, which was announced in 2021. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime in 2022, and it has several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda confirmed that the film is a sequel to the second Gundam Seed television anime, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny .

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006. Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced the planned film project in May 2006.

Chiaki Morosawa , the head scriptwriter for the two Gundam Seed series, passed away at the age of 56 in 2016. She had been collaborating with her husband, who directed both Gundam Seed television series, on the planned Gundam Seed film project. Morosawa had explained in 2008 that the plot for the project was completed, but that she had been ill since the end of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel in 2005.

