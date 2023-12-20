El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster Game's Trailer Reveals Switch Version's April 28 Release

Game publisher Rainy Frog started streaming on Wednesday a trailer for the El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron HD Remaster game, which revealed the April 28, 2024 release of the game's Nintendo Switch version.

In addition to the game's regular version, pre-orders will start on Thursday for a limited edition, which includes a drama CD and script that tell the story of the world after the game.

Game developer Crim's president Sawaki Takeyasu announced in April 2022 that the game is getting a port for Switch.

Takeyasu had announced in September 2021 that he was seeking a programmer to assist with a planned Switch port for the game. The port is specifically of the game's recent PC release via

The game shipped for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in Japan in April 2011, followed by a North American release in August 2011 and a European release in September 2011. The El Shaddai Social Battle game for Android devices launched in 2012. Takeyasu acquired all intellectual property rights for the game from Ignition Entertainment in May 2013, and the El Shaddai Coin&Epic Android and iOS game launched in August 2013.

The PC version launched via Steam in September 2021.

