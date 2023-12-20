Gundam SEED FREEDOM Film's Lyric Video Features Nami Tamaki 'Support Song'

The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film project unveiled a new lyric music video on Thursday, revealing Nami Tamaki as the singer for the film's "official support song," titled "Reborn." shungo , the lyricist for Tamaki's song "Reason," wrote the lyrics for the new song. Tamaki performed the opening theme songs "Believe" and "Realize" for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed , and the ending song "Reason" for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny .

The film will open in Japan on January 26, 2024. The story is chronologically set in C.E. (Cosmic Era) 75.

The cast, which features returning and new members, includes:

From the left to right in the image above, the additional cast members and their characters are:

directoris directing the film at. Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wifeand) is designing the characters.

Other staff members include:

Takanori Nishikawa (the artist also known as T.M. Revolution ) is performing the film's theme song "Freedom" with producer t.komuro ( Tetsuya Komuro ). See-Saw will return to the franchise to perform the ending song "Sarigiwa no Romantics" (Romantics Upon Parting), the first new music from the duo in two decades.

The film project is part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative, which was announced in 2021. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime in 2022, and it has several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda confirmed that the film is a sequel to the second Gundam Seed television anime, Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny .

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006. Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced the planned film project in May 2006.

Chiaki Morosawa , the head scriptwriter for the two Gundam Seed series, passed away at the age of 56 in 2016. She had been collaborating with her husband, who directed both Gundam Seed television series, on the planned Gundam Seed film project. Morosawa had explained in 2008 that the plot for the project was completed, but that she had been ill since the end of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel in 2005.

Sources: Gundam Seed Freedom's Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.