HIDIVE Streams Gushing Over Magical Girls, The Dangers in My Heart Special Anime for Winter 2024 Season

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: English dubs for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy, I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills

©小野中彰大・竹書房／魔法少女にあこがれて製作委員会
HIDIVE announced on Thursday that it will stream the Gushing Over Magical Girls anime and the The Dangers in My Heart Special for the winter 2024 season.

The company also revealed that it will stream English dubs for The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy and I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills.

The service will also stream My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered Anime, Chained Soldier, Urusei Yatsura second half, and Ragna Crimson second part anime this season.

The confirmed release dates are as follows:

  • The Dangers in My Heart Special (January 1 at 9:00 a.m. EST)
  • My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered Anime (January 4, at 11:30 a.m. EST)

The other premiere dates are to be announced.

Source: HIDIVE (link 2)

