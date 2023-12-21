Ya Boy Kongming! Anime Compilation Film Reveals 1st Trailer, Visual

The official website for the television anime of Yuto Yotsuba and Ryō Ogawa 's Ya Boy Kongming! ( Paripi Kōmei ) manga unveiled the first trailer and visual for Paripi Kōmei Road to Summer Sonia , the anime's compilation film, on Friday.

The film will open in Japan on March 1.

© Yuto Yotsuba, Ryō Ogawa, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

General of the Three Kingdoms, Kongming had struggled his whole life, facing countless battles that made him into the accomplished strategist he was. So on his deathbed, he wished only to be reborn into a peaceful world... and was sent straight to modern-day party-central, Tokyo! Can even a brilliant strategist like Kongming adapt to the wild beats and even wilder party people?!

began publishing the manga digitally in English on June 1, 2021. The company describes the manga:

The manga launched on Kodansha 's Comic Days website in Japanese in December 2019, and also began running in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in November 2021.

The manga inspired a television anime in April 2022. HIDIVE exclusively and simultaneously streamed the series, and also streamed an English dub . Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime and released it on home video on April 18.

A live-action series adaptation premiered on September 27, and it just ended on November 29.